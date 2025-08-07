Bethesda Lutheran in Morrison to host retirement open house for pastor Aug. 31

Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison will host an open house Aug. 31 to honor Pastor Tammy Anderson on her retirement and to celebrate her 5 years of ministry in Morrison. (Photo supplied by Bethesda Lutheran)

Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison will host an open house Aug. 31 to honor Pastor Tammy Anderson on her retirement and to celebrate her five years of ministry in Morrison.

The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after the 9 a.m. worship service, on the lower level of the church.

Anderson has been an active member of the Morrison Minister’s Council and other community organizations.

Friends and colleagues are invited to attend this special time of fellowship to congratulate Anderson on her retirement and thank her for her contributions to both Bethesda and the Morrison community.

To help in planning for the luncheon, those who plan to attend are asked to call Bethesda secretary Deb Stone at 815-772-4896.

The church is located at 301 W. South St. in Morrison.