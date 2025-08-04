Ogle County property transfers for July 28 to Aug. 1

Warranty deeds

Thomas Hartnett III to Joshua David Horvath and Gloryanne Ester Fernandez Garcia, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $130,000.

David M Burright and Kathy M Burright to Taylor Liebing and Garrett Liebing, 293 S. Briar Court, Oregon, $450,000.

Charles Schaeffer and Katie Gene Schaeffer to Erik A Boehmke, 803 Monroe St., Oregon, $189,000.

630 Bonnie Llc to William P Kennedy Jr, 5709 N. Ruth Ave., Monroe Center, $300,000.

Cary R Bennett and Jeanette Bennett to Bradley A Eastman, 413 E. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $120,000.

Robert Lichty and Nota Lichty to Ty Robert Lichty and Jennifer Lichty, 5075 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $160,850.

Devin Quick and Adilene Y Quick to Chandler J Tangerose and Tarah Knox, Parcel No.: 10-11-428-023, $210,000.

Robert Wagner to Carly J Quaco, 509 W. North St., Polo, $48,000.

Don Pottinger and Linda Pottinger to Sara Pottinger, 212 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $150,000.

Richard L Mcquality Jr and Kayla Richolson to Laura Arellanes and Candido Florentino Arellanes, 1070 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $229,000.

Jeffrey Willis, Deceased By Heirs, to Taylor Parlapiano, Parcel No.: 03-36-259-003, $132,500.

Robert Bollon to Devin Quick and Adilene Quick, 1107 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $315,000.

Daniel L Rosenkrans to Luke Kresheck, 204 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $103,500.

Hre Builders Llc to Laura A Harbaugh, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-304-001, $292,800.

Alyssa J Waters to Quint Buckhart and Melinda Burkhart, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $74,000.

Margarita Coleman to Zachary Page, 219 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $165,000.

Memorial Forests Foundation, Better Place Forests and Bpf Rock River Conservation Lands Llc to Andre Puseman and Amy Puseman, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-27-300-003 and 09-28-400-005, $750,000.

United Community Bank to Anastacio Garcia, 217 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $130,000.

Kyle Aldridge and Rachel Aldridge to Megan Baker, 5411 Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $299,900.

Deed

Buffalo Township to Polo Area Community Theatre Nfp, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne R Kurt to Wayne R Kurt, trustee, Roxane S Kurt, trustee, and Wayne R & Roxane S Kurt Tr, 15923 E. Lu Ann Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Abbey E Wheeler to Derek Wheeler, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $0.

Victor L Struck and Mary E Struck to Phillip Eugene Messenger, 103 N. Maple Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Timothy R Tice and Carol D Tice to Village Of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-176-001, $0.

Sergio Martinez to Jada Martinez and Sergio Martinez, 12521 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, Trustee, and Flic Residential Mortgage Loan Tr1 to Us Bank Trustee and Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr, 6130 N. Jeffrey Lane, Oregon, $0.

Karen Coats to Benjamin A Coats, 1447 S Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Roger L Miller and Colleen K Miller to Krista L Boswell, 318 318 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Richard E Osborne to Richard E Osborne, trustee, and Richard E Osborne Trust, 10747 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, and 10769 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, $0.

Dennis W Wittwer and Susan J Wittwer to Dennis W Wittwer, trustee, Dennis W Wittwer Trust, Susan J Wittwer, trustee, and Susan J Wittwer Trust, 5555 S. Beebe Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Donald G Goldsmith and Judith C Goldsmith to Donald G Goldsmith, trustee, Donald G Goldsmith Trust, Judith C Goldsmith, trustee, and Judith C Goldsmith Trust, 2927 E. Hedgeapple Lane, Byron, $0.

Laurie King to Carol Sovern, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Carol Sovern, Parcel No.: 18-27-200-003, $0.

Trustees deeds

Connie A Milliman, trustee, Ralph A Milliman Jr Rev Lv Trust, and Ralph A Milliman Jr, Deceased By Heirs, to Jamie Milliman and Connie Milliman, 705 Monroe St., Oregon, $142,000.

N Todd Wills, trustee, and N Todd Wills Trust to Daniel R Alderks, 7218 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $250,000.

Joyce C Salter, trustee, to Shawn A Blobaum, Molly A Blobaum and Joyce C Salter Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-17-100-006, $148,300.

William R Burkhardt, trustee, William R Burkhard Trust, Beverly A Burkhardt, trustee, and Beverly A Burkhardt Tr to Josh M Faivre and Aubrey Faivre, 10569 W. Eagle Court, Polo, $387,350.

Deeds in trust

Michael L Hongsermeier to Michael L Hongsermeier, trustee, Mary G Hongsermeier, trustee, and Michael L & Mary G Hongsermeier Joint Declaration, 3382 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-22-400-020 and 08-27-226-008; and 3384 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; $0.

Alan I Bontjes and Susan P Bontjes to Alan I Bontjes, trustee, Alan I Bontjes Rev Trust, Susan P Bontjes, trustee, and Susan P Bontjes Rev Trust, 3653 W. Canal St., Dixon, $0.