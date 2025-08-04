August 04, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Ogle County property transfers for July 28 to Aug. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Warranty deeds

Thomas Hartnett III to Joshua David Horvath and Gloryanne Ester Fernandez Garcia, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $130,000.

David M Burright and Kathy M Burright to Taylor Liebing and Garrett Liebing, 293 S. Briar Court, Oregon, $450,000.

Charles Schaeffer and Katie Gene Schaeffer to Erik A Boehmke, 803 Monroe St., Oregon, $189,000.

630 Bonnie Llc to William P Kennedy Jr, 5709 N. Ruth Ave., Monroe Center, $300,000.

Cary R Bennett and Jeanette Bennett to Bradley A Eastman, 413 E. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $120,000.

Robert Lichty and Nota Lichty to Ty Robert Lichty and Jennifer Lichty, 5075 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $160,850.

Devin Quick and Adilene Y Quick to Chandler J Tangerose and Tarah Knox, Parcel No.: 10-11-428-023, $210,000.

Robert Wagner to Carly J Quaco, 509 W. North St., Polo, $48,000.

Don Pottinger and Linda Pottinger to Sara Pottinger, 212 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $150,000.

Richard L Mcquality Jr and Kayla Richolson to Laura Arellanes and Candido Florentino Arellanes, 1070 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $229,000.

Jeffrey Willis, Deceased By Heirs, to Taylor Parlapiano, Parcel No.: 03-36-259-003, $132,500.

Robert Bollon to Devin Quick and Adilene Quick, 1107 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $315,000.

Daniel L Rosenkrans to Luke Kresheck, 204 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $103,500.

Hre Builders Llc to Laura A Harbaugh, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-304-001, $292,800.

Alyssa J Waters to Quint Buckhart and Melinda Burkhart, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $74,000.

Margarita Coleman to Zachary Page, 219 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $165,000.

Memorial Forests Foundation, Better Place Forests and Bpf Rock River Conservation Lands Llc to Andre Puseman and Amy Puseman, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-27-300-003 and 09-28-400-005, $750,000.

United Community Bank to Anastacio Garcia, 217 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $130,000.

Kyle Aldridge and Rachel Aldridge to Megan Baker, 5411 Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $299,900.

Deed

Buffalo Township to Polo Area Community Theatre Nfp, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne R Kurt to Wayne R Kurt, trustee, Roxane S Kurt, trustee, and Wayne R & Roxane S Kurt Tr, 15923 E. Lu Ann Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Abbey E Wheeler to Derek Wheeler, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-08-100-012, $0.

Victor L Struck and Mary E Struck to Phillip Eugene Messenger, 103 N. Maple Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Timothy R Tice and Carol D Tice to Village Of Davis Junction, one parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-176-001, $0.

Sergio Martinez to Jada Martinez and Sergio Martinez, 12521 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, Trustee, and Flic Residential Mortgage Loan Tr1 to Us Bank Trustee and Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr, 6130 N. Jeffrey Lane, Oregon, $0.

Karen Coats to Benjamin A Coats, 1447 S Lowell Park Road, Polo, $0.

Roger L Miller and Colleen K Miller to Krista L Boswell, 318 318 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Richard E Osborne to Richard E Osborne, trustee, and Richard E Osborne Trust, 10747 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, and 10769 E. Lindenwood Road, Chana, $0.

Dennis W Wittwer and Susan J Wittwer to Dennis W Wittwer, trustee, Dennis W Wittwer Trust, Susan J Wittwer, trustee, and Susan J Wittwer Trust, 5555 S. Beebe Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Donald G Goldsmith and Judith C Goldsmith to Donald G Goldsmith, trustee, Donald G Goldsmith Trust, Judith C Goldsmith, trustee, and Judith C Goldsmith Trust, 2927 E. Hedgeapple Lane, Byron, $0.

Laurie King to Carol Sovern, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Carol Sovern, Parcel No.: 18-27-200-003, $0.

Trustees deeds

Connie A Milliman, trustee, Ralph A Milliman Jr Rev Lv Trust, and Ralph A Milliman Jr, Deceased By Heirs, to Jamie Milliman and Connie Milliman, 705 Monroe St., Oregon, $142,000.

N Todd Wills, trustee, and N Todd Wills Trust to Daniel R Alderks, 7218 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $250,000.

Joyce C Salter, trustee, to Shawn A Blobaum, Molly A Blobaum and Joyce C Salter Rev Lv Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-17-100-006, $148,300.

William R Burkhardt, trustee, William R Burkhard Trust, Beverly A Burkhardt, trustee, and Beverly A Burkhardt Tr to Josh M Faivre and Aubrey Faivre, 10569 W. Eagle Court, Polo, $387,350.

Deeds in trust

Michael L Hongsermeier to Michael L Hongsermeier, trustee, Mary G Hongsermeier, trustee, and Michael L & Mary G Hongsermeier Joint Declaration, 3382 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-22-400-020 and 08-27-226-008; and 3384 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; $0.

Alan I Bontjes and Susan P Bontjes to Alan I Bontjes, trustee, Alan I Bontjes Rev Trust, Susan P Bontjes, trustee, and Susan P Bontjes Rev Trust, 3653 W. Canal St., Dixon, $0.

Have a Question about this article?
Property TransfersPremiumSauk Valley Front HeadlinesOgle County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois