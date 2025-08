Kids line up Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, for a run down the water slide at the Coloma Township Homes in Rock Falls. The day after a cookout, the housing authority set up the water slide for the day of fun. (Alex T. Paschal)

Families at the Coloma Township Homes in Rock Falls were treated with a couple days of fun Thursday, July 31, and Friday, Aug. 1, from the Whiteside County Housing Authority.

On Thursday, a cookout was held for the families. On Friday, a pair of water slides were brought in for the fun. The days of fun were described by WCHA director Jennifer McCleary as “a positive event to build relationships with the tenants and each other.”