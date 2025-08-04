Four bands, one stage: Dement Town Music Fest set to rock Dixon on Sept. 6

Penny and Kris Lauritzen dance to the music of Burn 'n' Bush at the Dement Town Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

Live music will take center stage on Depot Avenue as the third annual Dement Town Music Festival brings a full day of sound, food and community entertainment to Dixon on Saturday, Sept. 6.

This year’s festival features a diverse music lineup that showcases four bands that blend genres from southern rock to instrumental jams. Gates open at 2 p.m., with performances running from 3-10 p.m.

The 2025 lineup includes:

On the Rocks – Southern rock and blues with an outlaw-country edge

Desirée & The Wilde – Dixon’s own country band with Nashville influence and a crowd-ready sound

Hard Love – An alternative rock/post-hardcore trio known for emotionally charged and energetic sets

Cookiebread Instrumental Music Co. – Opening the day with original instrumental grooves

Alongside the music, festival-goers can enjoy live painting, browse local vendor booths, and grab food and drinks from local vendors, including Mary’s Diner, Lil’ Smoked Bar + Grill, Dement Town Tavern and PJ’s Pub. Alcohol will be available for guests 21 and older with a valid ID and a wristband.

Tickets are $15 in advance online until noon Sept. 6. After that, admission is $20 cash at the gate (ATM available). Children 5 and under are free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside food, drinks, or coolers are not permitted.

Street parking is available throughout the surrounding area, and attendees are asked to be respectful of nearby homes and businesses.

Presented by Sauk Valley Collision, Ken Nelson Auto Group, and Hicks Insurance Agency & Associates, Inc., the event aims to highlight the creativity and community spirit of the Dement Town neighborhood.

For tickets and more information, visit discoverdixon.com or follow Discover Dixon on social media.