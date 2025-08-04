Charges dismissed against Rock Falls man accused of aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated battery filed against a Rock Falls man have been dismissed.

Carlos T. Loyola, 27, was charged in Whiteside County on May 15 with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery.

His jury trial was set to start Aug. 12.

Both charges were dismissed July 31 at prosecutors’ request, according to court documents. The state filed a motion to dismiss because of the alleged victim’s desire “not to cooperate” with prosecutors, according to court documents.

Loyola was denied pretrial release May 15 and remained in jail until he was released Thursday, according to court records. An order of protection remains in place, according to court records.