The Jimmys take stage at Mt. Morris Band Shell on Aug. 8

The Jimmys make their triumphant return to the Mt. Morris Band Shell on Aug. 8 with a special guest: blues legend Marcia Ball.

One of the hottest tickets on the summer festival circuit and recent recipients of Madison-area music awards, Jimmy and his stellar group, with Ball joining on piano and vocals, bring this high-energy show back to the Mt. Morris Jamboree for a two-hour performance starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free.

“Fifty years have passed in a flash,” pianist, songwriter and vocalist Ball said of her long and storied career.

Ball, the 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year, has earned worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse party every time she takes the stage. Born in Orange, Texas, and raised in Vinton, Louisiana, her deep Acadian heritage and lifetime of absorbing Gulf Coast rhythm and blues is evident in her original songs and the classics she chooses to cover.

This has made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. With each new release, her reputation as a profoundly soulful singer, a boundlessly talented pianist and an inventive songwriter continues to grow. Her love of the road has led to years of soul-satisfying performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs.

The Jimmys have been ripping up stages with their unique blend of blues, soul, funk and R&B for 14 years. Award-winning keyboardist/singer/songwriter Jimmy Voegeli has put together an all-star lineup: Perry Weber, veteran blues guitarist/singer/songwriter; Chris Sandoval on drums; John Wartenweiler with his powerful bass lines and deep groove; and Amateur Horn Stars Pete Ross on saxophone, Chad Whittinghill on trumpet and Joe Goltz on trombone.

The Mt. Morris Firefighters Association will be serving walking tacos with all the toppings. Drinks will be Pepsi products, water and Berryview Orchard Aronia Berry Lemonade Slushies. All proceeds stay in Mt. Morris and benefit the Firefighters Association, which has been serving the public since 1889. The Leaf River Lions Club will be serving hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks. Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will be there as well, all starting about 5 p.m.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the campus, along with other craft and plant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m.

Popcorn Girls Emmie and Lily from the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center likely will be serving fresh popcorn.

The campus will be extra festive, with several new straw sculptures and many favorites from years past adorning the grounds as the 10th annual Encore U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition celebrates its opening night. The Encore Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the campus.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches likely will fill fast. The historical campus is located two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue.