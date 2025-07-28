Ogle County Economic Development Corp. appoints Hiemstra as new director of economic development

The Ogle County Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Liz Hiemstra as its new director of economic development, effective immediately.

Hiemstra brings a dynamic background in marketing, community engagement and small business support to her new role, according to a news release. She serves as the market manager for the popular Rivers Edge Farmers Market, where she has successfully grown vendor participation, expanded outreach efforts and fostered strong connections between local producers and the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the OCEDC team,” said Randy Schoon, chairman of the OCEDC Board. “Her passion for Ogle County, her deep understanding of local business needs, and her marketing expertise make her an outstanding choice to lead our economic development efforts.”

In her new role, Hiemstra will oversee strategic initiatives to attract new business, support existing enterprises, and promote sustainable economic growth throughout Ogle County.

Her hands-on experience in marketing and collaborative leadership will be a critical asset as the organization works to advance its mission.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this role,” Hiemstra said. “Ogle County is full of potential, and I look forward to working with our business community, local leaders, and residents to build on the momentum we’ve created and drive thoughtful, inclusive growth.”

The OCEDC is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the economic vitality of Ogle County by connecting businesses with resources, advocating for development and fostering a thriving local economy.