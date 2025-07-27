Grand marshal nominations open for Sauk Valley’s 72nd Fiesta Parade

Dancers with Ballet Folklorico perform in the Fiesta Day Parade on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. This year's parade is Sept. 20. (Alex T. Paschal)

With the Sauk Valley’s 72nd annual Fiesta Parade set for Sept. 20, nominations are now being accepted for the parade’s grand marshal.

Individuals, groups or organizations that have made a meaningful impact in Sterling and Rock Falls are encouraged to be nominated. Criteria for consideration include:

The individual/group is known to have made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls.

They have inspired others to become deeply involved in efforts that benefit the community.

They have demonstrated outstanding volunteerism.

They have committed an act of heroism and continue to serve others in the community.

They have helped establish and carry out goals for community development.

They are dedicated to improving opportunities and well-being for all people in the community.

To submit a nomination, visit business.saukvalleyareachamber.com or call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400. Nominations must be received by Aug. 7 to be considered.

The parade is organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hispanic Business Leaders Committee.

For more information on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce or the 72nd annual Fiesta Parade, call SVACC Executive Director Dallas Knack at 815-625-2400.