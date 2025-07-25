Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Mandy Dallas, Dixon Public Schools

File photo: Dixon Tools for School coordinator Mandy Dallas helps Lucy Smits, 6, with some new supplies Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Reagan Middle School. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 23 featured Dixon Public School Educator and Coordinator of the 2025 “Tools For Schools” program, Mandy Dallas.

Topics discussed include: the premise of the program to provide educational materials and supplies to students who qualify, entering the Dixon Public Schools this fall from pre-school through high school, distributing backpacks full of goods on Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Dixon Elks Club. Supplies can be donated at various sites across the city, and monetary donations are also accepted.

