Former Rock Falls man found not guilty of sex abuse, sex assault

A former Rock Falls man was found not guilty Wednesday of sex assault and sex abuse charges that could have put him behind bars for up to 60 years.

Timothy Cunningham, 40, was found not guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Charges filed Oct. 24, 2024, accused Cunningham of sexually assaulting and sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl between Jan. 25, 2021, and March 2, 2021. He had been held in the Whiteside County Jail since Nov. 25, 2024.

An eight-woman, four-man jury was seated Tuesday, with testimony beginning Wednesday morning, according to court records. The case was turned over to the jury shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday; the jury returned a not-guilty verdict after deliberating 40 minutes.

Cunningham, who was represented by Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman, was released from jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.