Lee County property transfers for July 14-18, 2025

Warranty deeds

Monkey Boys Properties LLC to Susan L Mccoy, trustee, and Susan L Mccoy Famly Trust 2010, 439 Woodside Place, Dixon, $158,900.

Christopher M Mueller and Traci D Mueller to Meghan Verhulst and Justin Verhulst, 2239 Pine Bluff Drive, Dixon, $474,000.

Jean G Glessner and Melissa Glessner to Old Time Rentals LLC, 1602 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $154,000.

David L Meurer and Kelly A Meurer to Wesley George and Renea George, 1004 N. 4th St., Ashton, $65,000.

Clifford J Johnson and Sara B Johnson to Nicholas A Sutton and Nicole M Sutton, 716 Harriet St., Dixon, $435,000.

Julia B Eckles and Julia B Kessel to Young America’s Foundation, 118 W. Eighth St., Dixon, $0.

Jeffrey A Reuter to Classic Investments LLC, three parcels in East Grove Township: 08-20-34-400-013, 08-20-35-300-003 and 08-20-35-300-004, $1,089,000.

Constance E Murney to G & G Construction LLC, 686 Penrose Road, Dixon, $20,000.

David Bowers Investments LLC, David W Bowers and Derri G Bowers to Andrew P Ackman, 1118 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $117,500.

Tracey Linboom, Todd Struhs, Chad Struhs and Edward C Struhs to Southside Rental Group LLC, 506 First Ave., Dixon, $135,500.

Melanie Beilke, Michelle Anderson, Ryan Hubbell and Sherilyn Hoyle to Jonathan Henrikson, 1410 Bonnie Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

Jimmy D Olle to Norma A Rivas and Madeline Rodriguez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-431-030, $15,500.

Susana Perez to Richard J Pellican and Loren Pellican, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-351-007, $15,000.

Daniel E Frackowiak to James Joseph Sokachitch and Kelly M Sokachitch, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-402-005, $55,000.

Anna B Livingston and Anna Perez to Denise Jacobson and Laiff Jacobson, 1219 Elm Place, Dixon, $58,000.

David Bajic and Donald Sarver to Christopher A Niles, 1006 W. First St., Dixon, $142,000.

Perry Investments LLC to Edith Peterson, trustee, Edith A Peterson Trust, David R Peterson, trustee, and David R Peterson Trust, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-11-429-004, $1.

Walter Swift and Annette Swift to Justin E Swift, 906 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 422 W. 7th St., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 521 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 1310 W. 9th St., Dixon, $50,000.

Smith & Schaefer LLC to Toomsen Rentals LLC, 909 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

James W Hicks and Sheila J Hicks to Kelli M Hicks and Emmitt J Hicks, 433 Hicks Road, Harmon, $200,000.

Jeffrey S Rugh to Bradley Conderman, 1528 S. College Ave., Dixon, $260,000.

Warranty deed in trust

Brenda Johnson to Michael L Simkhin, co-trustee, Diane Simkhin, co-trustee, and Simkhin Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-207-006, $40,000.

Quit claim deeds

Antonio Lopez Jr to Antonio Lopez Jr and Tina Maria Lopez, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-454-005 and 13-21-02-454-006, $0.

Alejandro Perez Flores and Nancy Hernandez Gonzalez to Alejandro Perez Flores, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-428-062, $0.

Juanita Enriquez to Ildefonsa Nevarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Maria Gomez to Jessica Nevarez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-377-032, $8,000.

Colleen Dain to Paul Niziolek and Joyce Niziolek, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-006, $0.

Equity Trust Co-Custodian and Fbo Marie Finley Ira No 2001 34721 to Marie Finley, 134 Summer Road, Dixon, $0.

Donald H Mclachlan and Carol J Mclachlan to Donald H Mclachlan, trustee, Donald H Mclachlan Living Trust No 1, Carol J Mclachlan, trustee, and Carol J Mclachlan Living Trust No 1, two parcels in Wyoming Township: 22-18-20-400-003 and 22-18-20-400-005, $0.

John Berrios to John Berrios and Maria E Berrios, 218 W. Division, Amboy, $0.

William S Urban to William S Urban and Analyn Pura Urban, 557 Penrose Road, Dixon, $0.

Deeds

Roger Lee Spears and Joseph A Spears, Independent Administrator, to Joseph A Spears and Duane L Spears, 1819 Ingerson St., Lee Center, $0.

Trustees deeds

Julia L Powers, trustee, and Everett W Kraft Trust to Brian M Burrs and Kelly R Burrs, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-22-200-015, $550,000.

Annette M. Swift, trustee, and Annette M Swift Trust to Lucas A Swift, 1221 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Derek J Griffith to Cindy R Griffith, 1224 S. Peoria St., Dixon, $125,000.

Deeds in trust

Holdings Hvarre LLC to Randall L Woessner Trust, Woessner, trustee, Verna M Woessner, trustee, and Verna Woessner Trust, 742 Keller Drive, Dixon, $295,000.

Timothy K Bivins and Theresa A Bivins to Timothy K Bivins, trustee, Theresa A Bivins, trustee, and Bivins Family Trust, 1025 Woodhill Circle, Dixon, $0.