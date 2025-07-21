Whiteside County property transfers for July 14-18, 2025

Warranty deeds

Jonas Borntreger and Miriam J Borntrager to James Carter and Jennifer Carter, 21040 Smit Road, Morrison, $145,000.

Jeffrey D Olsen and Jodee Olsen to Kent A Olsen and Anna Olsen, 21587 Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Cynthia J Snapp to Kevin Bischler, 303 S. Main St., Tampico, $130,000.

Kathy Kelly to Ab Galva Group LLC, 1105 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $240,000.

Gloria J Ivey to Roger W Kroschel and Stacie Kroschel, 12578 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $229,950.

William M Baumgartner to Meghan Ward, 27561 Pilgrim Road, Sterling, $275,000.

Boss Roofing Siding Experts Inc to Jeremy Clardie, 405 W. 12th St., Sterling, $240,000.

Clinton V Porter Estate, Norma Porter, Steve Porter, Matthew Porter and Josh Porter to Shane Porter, 1106 Industrial Road, Rock Falls, $85,000.

Dennis H Pearce and Hollie M Phillips Pearce to Edward W Plocinski, 35 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $349,900.

Bens Barbershop LLC to Shane J Gallentine and Wendy J Gallentine, 204 E. Main St., Morrison, $30,000.

Carl D Hull to Corwell Properties LLC, 601 E. 19th St., Sterling, $200,000.

Jenifer Peppers, formerly known as Jenifer Sandoval, to Benjamin A Partridge, 508 W. 9th St., Rock Falls, $90,000.

Frantz Manufacturing Co to Keith Stouffer and Kathleen Stouffer, one parcel on 1st Avenue, Sterling, $0.

David E Bennett and Barbara J Hulbek, also known as Barbara J Hlubek, to Robert C Hayes, 16391 Elston Road, Fulton, $360,000.

Carissa Ruchotzke and Jarrett M Ruchotzke to Jeffrey D Majewski, Laura Majewski and Madison Majewski, 514 E. High St, Morrison, $179,000.

Laura A Franks, formerly known as Laura A Wilson, and Donald Franks to Connor A Mullan, 104 Prospect St., Morrison, $87,000.

David Brandon Jr and Mary Emily Brandon to Tanner Shear and Abby Shear, 204 Towne St., Morrison, $107,200.

Mary Kuh, Beth Wirth and Paula Wiebenga to Jerry L Norman Trust and Lori D Norman Trust, one parcel on Diamond Road, Fulton, $900,000.

Jerry L Norman, trustee, Arnold Norman Trust, and Adelene M Norman Trust to Lori D Norman Trust, Beth Wirth, Paula Wiebenga, Jerry L Norman Trust and Mary Kuh, one parcel in Diamond Road, Fulton, $0.

Deeds

Judith M Smithee and Michael J Smithee to Andrew G Younger and Marion L Younger, 24789 Front St., Sterling, $60,000.

Ralph E Gillen and Barbara J Gillen to Barbara J Gillen, trustee, and Gillen Family Trust, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-26-103-003, $0.

Danny R Ivey and Sandra Kaye Ivey to Danny R Ivey Trust and Sandra Kaye Ivey Trust, one parcel in Sterling Township: 11-16-429-006, $0.

Randy Taylor and Lorri Taylor to Randy Taylor Trust and Lorri Taylor Trust, one parcel in Genesee Township: 04-28-400-003, $0.

Robert K Mckay and Nancy A Mckay to Robert K Mckay Trust and Nancy Mckay Trust, 422 12th Ave. B, Erie, $0.

Guelmarie Aguilar and Billy J Henson Estate to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 11 27 382 019, one parcel on E. 7th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Ryan J Attebury to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 11 26 403 003, one parcel on Steven Street, Rock Falls, $0.

Thomas Hoeft and Margaret J. Hoeft to Whiteside County Trustee and Trust No 06 24 476 009, one parcel on North Lime Streert, Albany, $0.

Deanna Mancera and John A Mancera to John A Mancera, trustee, Deanna Mancera, trustee, and Mancera Family Trust, 1212 4th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Suzanne P Knutson to Suzanne P Knutson Trust, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-36-106-002, $0.

Executors deed

Kelby Ottens Estate to Roger W Kroschel and Stacie Kroschel, 12578 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $229,950.

David E Conner Estate to Geralds R. Conner, trustee, Lisa A Baize, trustee, and David Conner Family Trust, 615 E. 19th St., Sterling; 617 E. 19th St., Sterling; 601 E. 19th St., Sterling; 603 E. 19th St., Sterling; 605 E. 19th St., Sterling; 607 E. 19th St., Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Jeffrey D Olsen to Jeffrey D Olsen and Jodee Olsen, 21587 Prophet Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Vw Rentals LLC to Angela Ann Beighle, two parcels in Tampico Township: 22-14-356-005 and 22-14-356-006, $0.

Andrew Fecht to Andrew Fecht and Mary Fecht, 2008 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Wanda C Keegan to Wanda C Keegan Trust, two parcels in Fenton Township: 14-16-400-002, 14-21-100-005, 14-21-100-007, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kenneth L Stanley, trustee, and Ruth M Stanley Trust to Scott K Stanley Trust, one parcel on Freeport Road, Sterling, 11-11-300-009, $592,080.

Larry Mccormick, trustee, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry Trust Mcccormick to Brooke R Stangeland and Richard L Stangeland, one parcel on Austin Road, Sterling: 11-24-129-002, $14,000.

Nancy Jo Lewison, trustee, and Gary L Lewison Trust to Oliver Investment Company, 824-30 1st Ave., Sterling, $605,000.

Gerald R Conner, trustee, Lisa A Baize, trustee, and David Conner Family Trust to Carl D Hull, 615 E. 19th St., Sterling; 617 E. 19th St., Sterling; 601 E. 19th St., Sterling; 603 E. 19th St., Sterling; 605 E. 19th St., Sterling; 607 E. 19th St., Sterling; $280,000.