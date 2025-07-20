Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Rep. Brad Fritts on running for a third term

Illinois state Rep. Brad Fritts and state Sen. Li Arellano Jr. speak at a legislative update event at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon on June 10, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 18 featured Illinois 74th District state Rep. Brad Fritts of Dixon discussing the wrap-up to the most recent General Assembly work on June 1.

[ Dixon’s Fritts will seek third term in Illinois House ]

Topics discussed include: passing the largest budget ever for the state of Illinois, a lawsuit brought forth by Fritts along with other state officials concerning the Illinois Constitution three reading rule, an announcement made stating that he will run again for a third term as State Representative, questions asked during his “Summer Tour” of stops in the district and upcoming events he will attend.

