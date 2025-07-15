Dixon’s Fritts will seek third term in Illinois House

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has announced he will seek a third term to represent the 74th House District in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“Serving the people of this district has been the honor of a lifetime,” Fritts said when making his announcement Monday, July 14. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but there’s more work to do. I’m running for reelection to make sure Springfield stops ignoring rural Illinois and starts focusing on real solutions for the people of our state.”

First elected in 2022 as the youngest legislator ever elected to the Illinois General Assembly, Fritts has built a record focused on fiscal responsibility, supporting law enforcement, protecting family farms, and expanding opportunities for working families, according to a news release. In Springfield, he has advocated for balanced budgets without new taxes, ethics reforms, and policies to create jobs across Illinois.

“Being your state representative is about serving our community and ensuring our values are being heard in Springfield,” Fritts said. “I’m running for reelection because I believe we deserve honest leadership, real accountability, and someone who will fight every day to make Illinois a better place for everyone. I am honored to serve my constituents by focusing on real, bipartisan solutions, and I look forward to receiving your vote on March 17th.”

For more information about Fritts, visit fritts4rep.com.