Fritts honors Polo law office as July Local Business Highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (second from right) presents his monthly business highlight award to Thomas Suits (second from left). Also pictured are Carol Suits, who is Thomas' wife, and office secretary Nicole Sofolo (right). (Photo provided by the office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has recognized M. Thomas Suits Law Office in Polo for his July 2025 local business highlight.

Fritts met with the firm and presented a certificate of appreciation for their legal service and exceptional community involvement.

“M. Thomas Suits Law Office has been serving our region for over three decades, providing legal guidance in real estate, estate planning, probate, and municipal law,” Fritts said. “What stands out just as much as their legal work is their deep and sustained commitment to the community. From local boards to service organizations, they’ve shown what it means to be truly invested in the people they serve.”

The practice was founded in 1990 and is led by attorney Thomas Suits, who has built a reputation of legal excellence and extensive public service, according to a news release from Fritts. Suits has been a member of the Lions Club for over 48 years with a perfect attendance record. He also has decades of service on the Park Board, Library Board, Rock River Center Board, KSB Board, and the Governor Lowden Memorial Committee.

“Thomas Suits exemplifies servant leadership,” Fritts said. “His dedication to helping our community through his legal expertise and involvement made M. Thomas Suits Law Office a natural choice for this month’s Local Business Highlight.”

M. Thomas Suits Law Office is located at 114 W. Mason St. in Polo.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.