2025 Fiesta Parade route announced, will begin in Rock Falls

The annual Fiesta Parade on Sept. 20, 2025, will start at McDonald’s in Rock Falls and disperse by County Market/Sauk Valley Bank in Sterling. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The 72nd annual Fiesta Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 20.

Organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end in Sterling.

The parade will start at McDonald’s in Rock Falls, travel north on First Avenue, cross the bridge into Sterling and continue north, turn left onto East Fourth Street for one block, turn left onto Locust Street (by the Sterling Theatre), travel south on Locust Street for one block, turn right onto West Third Street and disperse by County Market/Sauk Valley Bank.

A community celebration will be held after the parade until 6 p.m. at Sterling Marketplace. The celebration includes live entertainment, food vendors and bounce houses.

For more information, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email director@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/fiesta-day-parade to register for the parade online.