Twin City Conservatives meet July 26 in Rock Falls

Twin City Conservatives will host their monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

Joseph Rockaitis, co-founder of P.A.N. (Preserve America Now), will be the guest speaker.

As a retired government employee of 32 years, Rockaitis began to notice a shift in government idealogy. Concerned it was becoming more self-serving, he and five other citizens formed a registered corporation they call P.A.N.

Twin City Conservatives is free to the public to attend.

Breakfast is at attendee’s expense. Questions are welcome.

For information, call Administrators Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145.

Twin City Conservatives can be found on Facebook.