Lee County property transfers for June 30 to July 3, 2025

Warranty deeds

Patricia Ann Deatherage, Theresa L Odle, Terri Odle, John R Kemp, Gregory E Deatherage and Kimberly A Deatherage Veleke to David C Rodebaugh, 1417 S. College Ave., Dixon, $150,000.

Dawn Schwarz to Arbri Riska, 223 Willett Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

Tammy Sue Williams to Timothy Ellis, 904 N. First St., Ashton, $35,000.

Mark Zinnen, Thomas Zinnen, David Zinnen, Elizabeth Albert, Daniel Zinnen, Nancy Mercer and Raymond Zinnen to Nancy Mercer and Phillip Mercer, 1416 Park Lane, Dixon, $101,000.

Laura Mangrum and Willie N Mangrum to Hunter J Schultz and Morgan M Schultz, 1002 N. Hennepin, Dixon, $100,000.

Mark E Fialkowski and Doris A Fialkowski to Christine Marie Zaccaria, 123 W. Maple St., Franklin Grove, $176,000.

Alvie L Crumpton and Susan A Crumpston to Eric D Crumpton, Elizabeth F Crumpton and Elizabeth F Nicol, 208 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Sharon E Stehl and Sharon E Brown to Dale E Biggs and Lavon M Biggs, 1004 N. Hill Drive, Dixon, $166,000.

Sonja Owen to Sharon E Brown, 1725 W. River St., Dixon, $182,000.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Donald H Lovett and Veronica J Lovett, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-022, $0.

John M Jacobs and Elizabeth J Jacobs to Bruce F Langholf II, trustee, Roasemarie Langholf, trustee, and Langholf Joint Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-18-426-021, $0.

Sandra L Sliwa to Andreas L Klinko and Julie Klinko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-12-401-041, $22,500.

Bevin A Lamb and Flavia C Lamb to David Matos and Janice Matos, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-010, $10,900.

Mario Sanchez and Juan Sanchez to Traci M Bale Danca and John Anthony A Danca, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-480-006, $50,000.

Paul Steven Schmied and Lisa Anne Cooper to Veronica Camacho, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-451-034, $10,000.

Joseph J Domijan to Jacqueline J Dunbar, trustee, and Jacqueline J Dunbar Revocable Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-302-018, $12,500.

Randall V Mcgill to Michael G Ahlert and Lisa A Ahlert, two parcels in May Township: 13-21-11-406-019 and 13-21-11-406-020, $29,000.

Leslie E Maghett and Michael A Maghett to Yolanda Evette Mercado, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-257-002, $25,000.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr and Paulette Marie Gimpel, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-007 and 19-22-07-105-008, $52,500.

Dennis E Schnell, trustee, and Dennis E Schnell Trust to Jesse Moralis Jr, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-105-006, $15,800.

Thomas J Fitzsimmons and Lisa E Fitzsimmons to Danielle Murphy and Destiny Mcelhinney, 617 E. Morgan St., Dixon, $169,900.

Richard Sarver III to Jami L Cannell, 438 River Bluff Drive, Dixon, $302,000.

Mary A Griffin and Mary A Julian to Brian David Clinite and Tanya M Clinite, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-407-024, $26,500.

Deborah Lynn Rieck to Terri Leah Cyrocki, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-152-003, $42,000.

Kurt M Hejza to Olga Ramos and Angel Vazquez Mora, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 19-22-07-108-019; $8,500.

Deborah J Callans to Richard D Smentek Jr and Kelly A Smentek two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-426-011 and 13-21-11-426-012, $72,000.

Gary L Haenitsch to Christine Bail, 518 Third Ave., Dixon, $128,000.

Jonathan C Provo and Heather Provo to Madison Coulter, 606 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $230,000.

David Butterbaugh, Carol Pyle and Joanne Fredberg to Joanne Fredberg, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-23-100-010, $0.

Carolyn L Bally to Cathleen M Harvey and Randall Harvey, 1897 Sink Hollow Road, Dixon, $200,000.

Keith Hoogland Limited Partnership and Keith Hoogland to People Of The State Of Illinois Department Of Transportation, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-05-279-015, $300.

Nathaniel S Bates and Hannah Bates to Paul Frame, 1912 Melugins Grove Road, Rochelle, $370,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

John R Mclane and Sharon L Mclane to Charles Chamberlain, trustee, Sally Chamberlain, trustee, Peggy Ma, trustee, and Chamberlian Ma Trust, 531 Vitale St., Dixon, and 533 Vitale St., Dixon, $400,000.

Louis Gutierrez and Karin Gutierrez to Louis Gutierrez, trustee, Karin B Gutierrez, trustee, Louis Gutierrez Living Trust and Karin Gutierrez Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-278-025, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Donna L Hrynko to William G Hrynko and Pamela M Hrynko, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-176-003, $0.

Thomas A Pratt and Connie Pratt to Marissa Krager and Patrick Krager, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-19-376-007 and one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-01-24-400-012, $0.

Brett S Nicklaus and Julie A Nicklaus to Jtni Rentals LLC, 462 Mead Road, Dixon, $0.

Lourdes Lacayo to Lourdes Lacayo Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-401-027, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R Mccormick Living Trust to Jtni Rentals LLC, 460 Mead Road, Dixon, $7,500.

Susan M Welty, trustee, and Susan M Welty Trust to Zachery Sperry, 2 S. Mason, Amboy, $89,999.

Deeds in trust

Ross D Thuente to Ross D Thuente, trustee, and Ross D Thuente Trust, two parcels in Dixon Township: 07-02-32-252-011 and 07-02-32-480-011, $0.

Sonia Oceguera to Fidelity National Title Vh25011589a, Jesus Oceguera, trustee, Sonia Oceguera, trustee, Jesus Oceguera Family Trust and Sonia Oceguera Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-231-020, $0.