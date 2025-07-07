Dixon Petunia Festival lists 2025 parade winners

DIXON — The Petunia Festival Board has released its list of 2025 parade winners. Under the theme “Fun at the Beach”, the winners are:
1st Division: Best Use of Theme
Winner: Ken Nelson Auto Group
Honorable Mention: Do It Best
2nd Division: Most Enthusiastic Group
Winner: DHS Cheerleaders
Honorable Mention: Dixon Panthers
3rd Division: Best Entry by a Business
Winner: Sauk Valley Bank
Honorable Mention: Boss Roofing
4th Division: Best Float
Winner: Rock River Garden Club with 2025 Royalty
Honorable Mention: Dixon Park District
5th Division: Best Performance
Winner: Sauk Valley Filipino American Association
Honorable Mention: DHS Dance Team
6th Division: Best Entry by a Community Group
Winner: Polo Community Theatre
Honorable Mention: Loves Park Shrine Club
7th Division: Just Because the Judges Like Them
Winner: Dixon Rehab and Healthcare
Honorable Mention: TheRadar.online
The parade was presented by Dabney Services.
Image 1 of 15