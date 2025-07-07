July 07, 2025
Shaw Local
Dixon Petunia Festival lists 2025 parade winners

By Shaw Local News Network
Two girls hold a banner to lead the Petunia Festival parade Sunday, July 6, 2025.

DIXON — The Petunia Festival Board has released its list of 2025 parade winners. Under the theme “Fun at the Beach”, the winners are:

1st Division: Best Use of Theme

Winner: Ken Nelson Auto Group

Honorable Mention: Do It Best

2nd Division: Most Enthusiastic Group

Winner: DHS Cheerleaders

Honorable Mention: Dixon Panthers

3rd Division: Best Entry by a Business

Winner: Sauk Valley Bank

Honorable Mention: Boss Roofing

4th Division: Best Float

Winner: Rock River Garden Club with 2025 Royalty

Honorable Mention: Dixon Park District

5th Division: Best Performance

Winner: Sauk Valley Filipino American Association

Honorable Mention: DHS Dance Team

6th Division: Best Entry by a Community Group

Winner: Polo Community Theatre

Honorable Mention: Loves Park Shrine Club

7th Division: Just Because the Judges Like Them

Winner: Dixon Rehab and Healthcare

Honorable Mention: TheRadar.online

The parade was presented by Dabney Services.

The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon.

