Dixon’s Carquest Auto Parts honored with Fritts’ June Local Business Highlight Award

Carquest owners Marc Blanc (right) and Thelmarose Gerrits accept the June 2025 Local Business Highlight Award from state Rep. Brad Fritts. (Photo provided by the Office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON – For his June local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Carquest Auto Parts.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“I chose to honor Carquest Auto Parts for my June Local Business Highlight because it is a local, family-owned auto shop that goes above and beyond for their customers and our community,” Fritts said. “They pride themselves on providing excellent service to uphold their family legacy and help the community. At a time when many large corporations focus on profit over customer satisfaction, Carquest is a great example of how business should be done.”

Carquest Auto Parts began in 1953 as Shulz Engine Machine Shop. The shop initially was founded by the grandfather of current owners Marc Blanc and Thelmarose Gerrits. Over time, the shop grew and changed into Carquest Auto Parts, now with five stores in the region. Two Carquest locations, in Dixon and Mendota, are located in the 74th House District.

“Carquest is also very involved in our local community, supporting organizations such as the Cub Scouts and Al Morrison Baseball,” Fritts said. “Both their community involvement and dedication to service made Carquest the perfect choice to be this month’s Local Business Highlight.”

Carquest is located at 975 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon and at 1200 13th Ave. in Mendota. For more information, visit Carquest.com.

To nominate a local business in the 74th District for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select “Local Business Highlight Submission Form” under “Resources.”