Dixon’s Reagan Run 5K: Join in the fun as runner, walker, spectator or cheerleader

Michael Sarno, physical therapist at OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, gives readers a firsthand look at what it's like to run the race and invites everyone to join in the fun. (Photo provided by Reagan Run 5K Committee)

DIXON – After moving to the Dixon area in 2005, I made a goal to participate in the Reagan Run. However, every year I would find an excuse to skip the race.

This tradition continued for 17 years until finally, in 2022, I decided to participate. My daughter Gabrielle (Brie) was 10 at the time and was training for the cross-country season. She wanted to participate in the 5K race; therefore, I figured this would be the year to break tradition and actually participate in the race.

My goal for the race was simple: Do not stop or walk; I was to run for its entirety. My time was not the greatest at 30 minutes and 33 seconds, but I did finish in the top half of my age group. Brie ran significantly better, placing third in her age group and bringing home a medal.

In 2023, my youngest daughter Isabella (Bella) wanted to join the fun. She was only 8 at the time without running experience. So we went to Stonebridge Running and purchased her a pair of solid trainers – a rite of passage for any young runner – then registered her for the YMCA children’s running program.

This is an incredible program led by Katie Matteson, a trainer and running specialist at the YMCA. Bella worked extremely hard building strength, stamina and running form for the Reagan Run. There was an unexpected challenge for all runners by way of the wildfires in Canada making the regional air quality quite poor. Traditional training practices were modified, moved indoors, or switched to a different time of day. The program remained a success and Bella was prepared and confident to run in the race.

Come race day, Bella ran an excellent race with a time of 35 minutes and 16 seconds and finished 10 of 25 in her age group. Brie also performed well, finishing in the top half of her age group. I finished in the top third of my age group and reduced my chip time by 3 and half minutes. My goal was to finish the race in under 30 minutes, which was accomplished.

This past year in 2024, I had a different goal altogether, which was to help my coworker pace out a race. She was hoping to finish in under 30 minutes for the first time.

We discussed this prior to the race, and she was going to stick with me for as long as she could. We stuck together for the first mile and a quarter at which point she told me to run ahead. My coworker ran really hard that day and despite not finishing in under 30 minutes she ran one of her better races and reported a solid finish.

As for me, I ran slower than 2023 but still finished in 28 minutes and 39 seconds for 17th place out of 30 in my age group.

My side strategy for this race was to attack the forest area in Page Park. This might be the hardest part of the race, and I was hoping this would allow me to pass other runners and hold a lead. I remember one gentleman in the woods who I had seen training at the YMCA. He was struggling on the hills, so I gave a few words of encouragement as I passed.

He ended up passing me at the bridge and finished ahead of me. He approached me after the race and expressed his gratitude for the encouragement which motivated him during the race. This was also the year my good friend, who loathes running, spoke of his tradition. He dines at the charity pancake breakfast, then – with a belly full of pancakes – he cheers on the runners.

I challenge all the readers of this article to participate in the Reagan Run in some facet.

Whether it be as a runner, walker, spectator or while devouring charity pancakes, come out to enjoy beautiful weather, gratitude, positivity and socialization. Be sure to spread love, kindness, encouragement and charity for this is what builds communities and keeps ours strong!

Michael J. Sarno is a physical therapist at OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon.