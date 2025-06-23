June 24, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Reagan Run Committee member Nancy Varga

By Emily K. Coleman
Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Dixon.

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run last year in Dixon. This year's race is set for Saturday, July 5, during the annual Dixon Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 23 featured 2025 Reagan Run Committee member Nancy Varga, spotlighting the 25th Reagan Run 5K Run/Walk coming up on Saturday, July 5, during the annual Dixon Petunia Festival. More than 700 people are already registered for the event.

Discussion included the change in the course this year due to construction, how to register up until the day of the event, the kids’ Fun Run that proceeds the main event, and who has sponsored and who will benefit from this year’s activities.

Listen to "Talk-Line: Reagan Run Committee member Nancy Varga" on Spreaker.

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.