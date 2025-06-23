Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Reagan Run Committee member Nancy Varga

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run last year in Dixon. This year's race is set for Saturday, July 5, during the annual Dixon Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 23 featured 2025 Reagan Run Committee member Nancy Varga, spotlighting the 25th Reagan Run 5K Run/Walk coming up on Saturday, July 5, during the annual Dixon Petunia Festival. More than 700 people are already registered for the event.

Discussion included the change in the course this year due to construction, how to register up until the day of the event, the kids’ Fun Run that proceeds the main event, and who has sponsored and who will benefit from this year’s activities.

