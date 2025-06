Bellamy Belman, 3, of Dixon, builds a tower of blocks at the RB&W Park on Saturday, June 21, 2025, during the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce's annual Summer Splash. Sweltering heat shortened some of the day’s plans. (Katie Holloway - Shaw Local News Network)

Lots of cold treat options kept visitors cool at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Splash on Saturday. The annual event held at RB&W park was shortened a bit but those who attended found ways to beat the heat with water fights and icy drinks.