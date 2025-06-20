Reagan Run 5K: Little strides add up to big goals

The intersection of West Ninth Street and South Hennepin Avenue in Dixon is the starting point for the Reagan Run 5K. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

When summer arrives in Dixon, one of the most anticipated events of the season is the Reagan Run 5K. Each year, runners and walkers from near and far gather to test their endurance in this 3.1-mile race, beginning at the historic Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home. It’s a well-known tradition that draws large crowds and showcases the community’s spirit of friendly competition and personal achievement.

What many people don’t realize is that the Reagan Run isn’t just for “professional” runners – it also features a special event just for kids. The Kids Fun Run, just before the main race, gives young runners a chance to shine and compete themselves.

This 1-mile event invites children ages 9 and younger to get out there and experience the thrill of racing in a fun, supportive environment. With no-pressure, no negativity and just running, these kids take it very seriously. Best of all, participation is free, and each young runner proudly receives a race bib and a medal to remember their accomplishment.

To help children prepare, the YMCA of Dixon offers a running club called Kids Just Want to Run/Walk, which meets twice a week beginning in late May. This club gives kids the opportunity to build their skills, gain confidence and form new friendships while getting ready for the big day on July 5.

It’s more than just a training program; it’s a chance to develop healthy habits, feel a sense of belonging and possibly spark a lifelong passion for running.

Dixon is a community that truly embraces the sport. Beyond the Reagan Run and the Kids Fun Run, the tradition of running continues through the Dixon Distance Club for fifth to eighth graders, the Reagan Middle School Cross Country team, and the Dixon High School Cross Country Team, which all provide young athletes with opportunities to grow, compete and thrive. These programs not only develop strong runners but also help shape well-rounded individuals by teaching important life lessons such as perseverance, teamwork, dedication and community pride.

I myself have come up through the ranks of running in this community, and I would not trade it for the world. Running in Dixon has taught me discipline, hard work and how to look at life with a positive mindset, not to mention the life long relationships I have gained throughout the years.

I can without a doubt say that events like the Reagan Run and the Kids Fun Run are about more than just racing. They bring people together, promote healthy lifestyles and inspire the next generation of runners to chase their goals.

Whether you’re lacing up your shoes to race, participating for fun, or simply cheering from the sidelines, be a part of a tradition that celebrates community, fitness and the joy of running. You are part of what makes Dixon’s running culture so special and I am more than excited to see you all on the corner of Ninth and Hennepin in a few short weeks.

• Dani Lovett is a Reagan Run 5K participant.