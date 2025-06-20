Dixon Rotary donates $25,000 to Sauk’s Impact program

Dixon Rotary has donated $25,000 to Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact program. The donation will help provide Dixon High School students with access to the Impact program. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has received a $25,000 gift from Dixon Rotary that will help provide Dixon High School students with access to the Impact program.

The Dixon Rotary is actively supporting the 232 registered Dixon High School students who are earning their tuition through the impact program. Since the launch of the program in 2021, Dixon High School students have completed 9,401 community service hours.

As an international nonprofit service organization with the motto “Service Above Self,” Rotary aims to highlight the importance of serving local communities and empowering young minds.

“Education and literacy are among the seven pillars of Rotary’s mission, and this donation exemplifies the organization’s enduring commitment to these values,” said Amber Schmidt, incoming president of Dixon Rotary.

SVCC’s impact program reflects the “Service Above Self” motto. The program emphasizes the importance of establishing an effective, supportive and sustainable pathway for students to pursue higher education while developing skills that contribute to lifelong learning, public service and economic advancement. Students in the program have demonstrated growth in communication, time management, leadership and technical skills related to their volunteer experiences.

SVCC’s earned-tuition impact program provides eligible students who graduate within the college’s district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first.

The impact program partners with 265 nonprofit organizations in the Sauk Valley area, 47 of which are in Dixon.

For information about the impact program or to learn how your nonprofit organization can partner, visit www.svcc.edu/impact/ or email impact@svcc.edu.

For more information or to discuss a gift to the impact program, email Lori Cortez, SVCC’s vice president of advancement, at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu.