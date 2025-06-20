Car sick: Thousands turn out in Rock Falls for Sick the Mag race car tour, smokeshow

Lexi Upson gets close-up video as Rajveer Ahuja smokes the tires Thursday, June 19, 2025, during the burnout show at Rock Falls Tourism’s Sick Summer Block Party. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – Burning rubber and deafening noise might sound disagreeable to many, but not to the fans and drivers who showed up Thursday, June 19, 2025, to Rock Falls Tourism’s Sick Summer Block Party.

Sick the Mag once again stopped in the city while traveling between drag strips to display their power plants and put on a show to the thousands who descended on RB&W Park.

Those on tour with their street-legal racers lit it up during a burnout show followed by local rock band The Solution playing at the pavilion at the park. The racers will go on to the strip in Byron after having raced in Earlville, Iowa.