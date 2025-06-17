Lee County Sheriff’s Office begins July 4 traffic safety campaign

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans for July 4 traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the statewide effort.

To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, call a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.