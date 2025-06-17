5 area players named IHSBCA All-State

Rock Falls’ Austin Castaneda drives in two with a double against Newman in April, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-State teams, and the area was represented in both 1A and 2A.

In Class 2A, Rock Falls senior Austin Castaneda was named All-State, along with Newman junior Garret Matznick and sophomore Ashton Miner.

Castaneda was the Rockets’ top run scorer, base stealer and on-base plus slugging percentage leader.

Newman’s Matznick and Miner were selected after helping the Comets reach state for the third straight year. Newman also won a school-record 28 games this past season. Matznick set the school record with 49 stolen bases in addition to his ability as a leadoff hitter and shortstop. Miner led the team with a .431 batting average and 15 doubles.

In Class 1A, Fulton junior Chase Dykstra was recognized after helping the Steamers reach the Elite Eight following their first sectional title since 2015. Dykstra was Fulton’s top pitcher and posted an 0.73 earned run average with 126 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

Ashton-Franklin Center senior Brock Lehman was also named all-state honorable mention in 1A.