June 16, 2025
Thousands descend on Dixon’s Page Park for 4th annual Sauk Valley Pride Fest

By Alex T. Paschal
Sydney Brown dances with colorful fans Saturday, June 14, 2025, during Sauk Valley Pride Fest in Dixon.

DIXON — An estimated 3,000 people poured through the gates for the fourth annual Sauk Valley Pride Fest held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Page Park in Dixon. Vendors, music, food, entertainment and, most of all, love, acceptance and tolerance were all on tap for the festival.

Drag performers were the clear stars of the show, performing twice throughout the day. Crowd favorite and staple to the event was the band Invisible Cartoons, playing their self-described genre of music-slugged-smile-rock.

Vendors sold clothing, stickers, art and jewelry while other booths offered support and education.

Chris Shern, front man for Invisible Cartoons, snaps a selfie with fans after their set Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Sauk Valley Pride Fest in Dixon.

