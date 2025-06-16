Thousands descend on Dixon’s Page Park for 4th annual Sauk Valley Pride Fest

DIXON — An estimated 3,000 people poured through the gates for the fourth annual Sauk Valley Pride Fest held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Page Park in Dixon. Vendors, music, food, entertainment and, most of all, love, acceptance and tolerance were all on tap for the festival.

Drag performers were the clear stars of the show, performing twice throughout the day. Crowd favorite and staple to the event was the band Invisible Cartoons, playing their self-described genre of music-slugged-smile-rock.

Vendors sold clothing, stickers, art and jewelry while other booths offered support and education.