Police release names of 2 men fatally shot in Polo

Crime scene technicians were at a Polo home in the 500 block of West Mason Street on Sunday morning, June 15, 2025, investigating the deaths of two individuals. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot and hostages were being held. He said the hostages had fled the home before police arrived and there was no remaining threat to the public. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — Two men are dead following a Saturday night shooting at a Polo home.

Joshua M. Conway, 19, of rural Polo and Michael C. Gul, 29, of Wauconda were both found dead on the third floor of a Polo home late Saturday night, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The Polo Police Department and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in the 500 block of West Mason Street late Saturday night after receiving a report of a shooting with one adult male victim and at least one adult female held at gunpoint by another male inside the residence.

On Monday, law enforcement identified Conway as the male with the handgun.

“The female was able to flee the residence with other members of the household,” VanVickle said.

During the course of the investigation, members of the Ogle County Emergency Response Team and the Northwest Critical Incident Response Team entered the residence and located Conway dead on the third floor of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, VanVickle said.

Gul was also found dead on the third floor.

Crime scene investigators were at the home at 512 W. Mason St. on Sunday morning.

An additional search warrant was executed Sunday, June 15, at a separate residence associated with Conway, VanVickle said.

Autopsies for Conway and Gul were performed Monday, June 16, at the Ogle County Coroner’s Office in Oregon. Those results are pending.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” VanVickle said.

Joshua Conway's 2024 graduation photo (Shaw Media file photo)

Police responded to the home after the county’s 911 center received a call at 11:58 p.m. of a shooting at the home, located on the northeast corner of Cherry and West Mason streets on the west side of Polo.

“Initial information indicated that an individual had been shot with a handgun. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 19-year-old male suspect had shot an occupant and was holding additional household members hostage inside the home,” VanVickle said in a Sunday news release. “The hostages were able to escape the residence safely prior to the arrival of law enforcement.”

Due to the severity of the situation, the Ogle County Emergency Response Team was activated along with the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Team and the residential area was cordoned off while officers investigated, VanVickle said.

The Polo Police Department was assisted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Ogle County Emergency Response Team, Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, the Polo Fire Protection District, Dixon Rural Fire Protection District, Mercy Health Systems MD-1, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Ogle County State’s Attorney, Ogle County Coroner’s Office and Polo Street Department.

On Sunday and Monday, city officials along with the Polo Police Department and Polo School District issued statements regarding the deaths.

Polo city officials released this statement: “In the wake of the tragic incident on June 14, 2025, our community is reminded of the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our first responders. The Polo Police Department, alongside many other law enforcement teams, demonstrated extraordinary commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our residents during an unimaginably difficult situation.

“Their swift action, coordination, and courage in the face of crisis embody the highest standards of public service. We extend our deepest gratitude to these individuals for their tireless efforts and continued dedication to our community’s well-being.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic event, their families, and all who have been affected. No words can fully capture the sorrow of such a loss, but we stand in solidarity with those grieving and offer our deepest condolences. In times of tragedy, it is more important than ever that we support and uplift one another, reminding ourselves of the strength and resilience of our community. We will continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts as we navigate this difficult time together.”

Polo Police Department

“We at the Polo Police Department are at a loss for words following the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred over the weekend. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you or someone you know is in need of support, resources, or simply someone to talk to, please refer to the message below. You are not alone, and help is always available.

“Our hearts are heavy as we process the tragic event that occurred in our community.”

Polo School District

“In alignment with the sentiments of our city, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Polo Police Department and all the first responders who acted swiftly and with steadfast professionalism to ensure the safety of our community. Your courage and dedication during this incredibly difficult time are deeply appreciated.

“We know this tragedy has deeply affected many in our community. To offer support, counseling services will be available to students and staff on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Polo Community High School. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need assistance – we are here for you during this time of healing.

“Together, we will navigate this difficult time with strength and unity.”