Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler, Sterling’s Mya Lira named All-State in Class 3A

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler takes a cut Thursday, May 22, 2025, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois Coaches Association recently released its All-State softball teams in each class, and many Sauk Valley area players were recognized.

In Class 3A, Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler and Sterling’s Mya Lira were named third-team all-state. Tegeler, a senior outfielder, will continue her softball career at Indian Hills Community College. Lira, a junior, led off as the team’s top hitter and played short stop for the Golden Warriors.

Sterling’s Mya Lira drives the ball up the middle against Moline Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Morrison senior Bella Duncan’s first-team all-state selection led the area picks in 2A. Duncan, a senior pitcher and Western Michigan commit, earned the recognition after helping lead the Fillies the Sweet 16 and a 10-0 record in the NUIC South.

Erie-Prophetstown senior Jaylynn Hamilton was named second-team all-state in 2A, along with Morrison junior Allie Anderson. E-P junior Alyssah Padia and Morrison sophomore Elle Milnes earned third-team recognition.

In Class 1A, Amboy’s Tyrah Vaessen was a second-team all-state pick as a senior. Fulton sophomore Zoe Kunau was also a second-team selection. Fulton seniors Resse Germann and Kira Wilson, along with junior Belle Curley, were also third-team picks for the Steamers.

Newman freshman pitcher Gianna Vance and junior infielder Lucy Oetting were also third-team picks.