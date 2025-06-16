Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler, Sterling’s Mya Lira named All-State in Class 3A

The Illinois Coaches Association recently released its All-State softball teams in each class, and many Sauk Valley area players were recognized.
In Class 3A, Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler and Sterling’s Mya Lira were named third-team all-state. Tegeler, a senior outfielder, will continue her softball career at Indian Hills Community College. Lira, a junior, led off as the team’s top hitter and played short stop for the Golden Warriors.
Morrison senior Bella Duncan’s first-team all-state selection led the area picks in 2A. Duncan, a senior pitcher and Western Michigan commit, earned the recognition after helping lead the Fillies the Sweet 16 and a 10-0 record in the NUIC South.
Erie-Prophetstown senior Jaylynn Hamilton was named second-team all-state in 2A, along with Morrison junior Allie Anderson. E-P junior Alyssah Padia and Morrison sophomore Elle Milnes earned third-team recognition.
In Class 1A, Amboy’s Tyrah Vaessen was a second-team all-state pick as a senior. Fulton sophomore Zoe Kunau was also a second-team selection. Fulton seniors Resse Germann and Kira Wilson, along with junior Belle Curley, were also third-team picks for the Steamers.
Newman freshman pitcher Gianna Vance and junior infielder Lucy Oetting were also third-team picks.