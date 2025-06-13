June 13, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sterling police asking public to help locate missing Sterling woman

By Brandon Clark
Adrieannah M. Carmona

Adrieannah M. Carmona (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing Sterling woman.

Adrieannah M. Carmona, a 22-year-old white female, was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Monday, June 9, in the area of the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue in Rock Falls, and was reported missing by her family.

Carmona was last seen wearing a plain black shirt, black knit shorts, and her brown hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Any information regarding Carmona’s whereabouts should be reported to the SPD at 815-632-6640.

Have a Question about this article?
SterlingSterling Police Department

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.