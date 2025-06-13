Sterling police asking public to help locate missing Sterling woman

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing Sterling woman.

Adrieannah M. Carmona, a 22-year-old white female, was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Monday, June 9, in the area of the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue in Rock Falls, and was reported missing by her family.

Carmona was last seen wearing a plain black shirt, black knit shorts, and her brown hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Any information regarding Carmona’s whereabouts should be reported to the SPD at 815-632-6640.