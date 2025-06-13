Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students named to dean’s lists

Chappell named to Upper Iowa University’s spring 2025 dean’s list

FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Chase Chappell, a physical education and coaching major from Rock Falls, is among those named to the dean’s list.

Hvarre on Elmhurst University’s dean’s list

ELMHURST – Evelynn Hvarre of Dixon was among more than 1,000 students named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2025 dean’s list.

The dean’s list is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher of a possible 4.00.

Rock Falls, Sterling students honored at Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Spring Semester 2025 dean’s list.

Joshua Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list with High Honors. Howard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Jadyn Osborne of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Osborne is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Raul Reyes of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Reyes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

Kennedy Sallee of Oregon was named to the dean’s list. Sallee is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Avery VanOosten of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with High Honors. VanOosten is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

UW-Whitewater announces dean’s list

WHITEWATER, Wis. – More than 3,500 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

The following students were named to the dean’s listfor the 2025 spring semester.

Dixon: Brody Potter and Mitchell White

Illinois Wesleyan announces dean’s list

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year consisted of 812 students from 29 states and 27 countries.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As. Those named to the list are:

Sterling: Lacey Hodge and Nick Simester

Central College student scholarships announced

PELLA – Central College students were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner for scholarships earned and applied to the 2024-25 academic year.

Justin Dallas of Dixon received the C.V. Starr Scholarship Fund and Journey Scholarship Fund. Dallas is a member of the Class of 2026.

Elizabeth Reinhardt of Rock Falls received the Dirk & Nellie Kolenbrander Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Reinhardt is a member of the Class of 2025.

Maison Brandt of Oregon received the Journey Scholarship Fund, Lillian Waalkes Music Scholarship and S. Bert Baron Scholarship. Brandt is a member of the Class of 2028.

Jase Grunder of Tampico received the C.V. Starr Scholarship Fund and Journey Scholarship Fund. Grunder is a member of the Class of 2027.

Kate McConnell of Erie received the Francis & Jeannette Huyser Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. McConnell is a member of the Class of 2027.

Riley Packer of Erie received the Geisler Penquite Scholarship 2023C, Gertrude Poole Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Packer is a member of the Class of 2026.

Tiffany Smith of Fulton received the Ermina and Orville Dykstra Scholarship, Gertrude Poole Scholarship and The Emmanuel H. Scarff Scholarship. Smith is a member of the Class of 2025.

Boswell, Rodriguez graduate from McKendree University

LEBANON – McKendree University congratulates its Class of 2025 graduates on their achievements. Local graduates are Alex Boswell of Dixon, Zion Michael Rodriguez of Sterling and Cadin Ryan Colehour of Lanark.