Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Brady Anderson

Morrison's Brady Anderson competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Brady Anderson

School: Morrison

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He won the 100-meter dash state title in Class 1A, took second in the 200 to teammate Levi Milder and anchored wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Rylan Alvarado, Levi Milder and Zach Milder joined Anderson in the state relay titles as Morrison won its first state track and field championship.

He ran a season-best 10.74 in the 100 and personal record 21.67 in the 200.

Morrison’s 4x100 and 4x200 won back-to-back state titles with Anderson finishing the races.

This year’s 4x200 ran a 1:26.87 in the prelims to set the state meet record in Class 1A.

Anderson is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. He answered some questions after earning the recognition.

How did you get into track?

Anderson: I got into track from my older brothers. I grew up always watching my brothers run track.

What do you like about track? Have you learned anything from it?

Anderson: My favorite thing about track is how strategic and technical everything has to be. It’s not as simple as run straight and turn left. All the way from training and to prepping your body as well as your mind for your races.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Anderson: Something I really had to focus on this year was strengthening my mental. Being injured and missing a lot of the season forced me to push through adversity. This season for me was not a physical challenge but a mental barrier I had to overcome. There was a lot of doubt around me. I would say a lot of the doubt came from myself just as much as others. This year was nothing that I would’ve asked for nor was it near a perfect season. I barely qualified for state by .02 getting third at my sectional in the 100. I was the 22nd seed coming out of sectionals entering state. However, I knew I was better than that. I think when given a chance I can surprise many people.

What was your relationship with Levi like?

Anderson: Levi being my teammate is when of the best things to happen. He’s someone who pushes me on the track and In the weight room as well. When one of us is slacking the other makes sure to pick up the slack and push the other. The competition at practice as helped both of us improve tremendously. He is a great teammate to have.