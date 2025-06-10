Registration due June 11 for SVACC Legislative Lunch and Learn

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and the public to a lunch and learn focused on legislative updates on Wednesday, June 18.

The session will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Riverview Conference Room of Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Registration is required by June 11.

The Legislative Lunch and Learn will be presented by Ryan Gleason, senior manager of Government Affairs of the Great Lakes Region at the United States Chamber of Commerce, and Andrew Cunningham, executive director of Infrastructure and director of Legislative Relations, Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

Gleason and Cunningham will focus on legislative updates on a state and national level and how they apply to area businesses.

“The information shared in this non-partisan discussion presented by the Illinois and U.S. chambers of commerce will focus on new legislative actions and how they apply to local businesses and organizations,” said Dallas Knack, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. “Understanding what’s happening behind the scenes helps us all make more informed decisions and engage more meaningfully in our community.”

Lunch is included in the informational session. Cost to attend is $25 for SVACC members and $30 for non-members. To register by June 11, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.