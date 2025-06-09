Kable Band concerts to begin June 11 in Mt. Morris

Kable Band Concerts will begin their 129th season on Wednesday, June 11. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MT. MORRIS — The 129th season of the Kable Band concerts will begin Wednesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Reckmeyer Band Shell on the Mt. Morris Campus.

Concerts are under the direction of Oregon High School Band Director and music educator Andy Eckardt.

“Enjoy music for all ages. Soloists and special numbers are featured,” said Sylvia Saunders, longtime band member. “Come early. Ice cream socials start at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this special Mt. Morris Kable Band tradition. It’s time to ‘Say it with Music’.”

The free concerts will continue each Wednesday evening through July 30 on the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell on the campus in downtown Mt. Morris.

Bench seating is provided or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.