Dixon Veterans Park ceremony memorializes veterans’ service, unveils POW-MIA City signage

DIXON — Veterans living, deceased and missing in action were all honored Sunday, June 8, 2025, with a pair of special ceremonies at the Veterans Park in Dixon.

Park chairman Mike Mills started the day with the unveiling of special signage naming Dixon as an official POW-MIA city. The signage “serves as a constant reminder of our veterans, especially those who are missing,” Mills said. Park commissioner Mark Callison and Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes unveiled the new sign planted alongside Route 2 in front of the park.

Following this, eight new legacy stones were dedicated to those who served this country. Since 2006, over 1,200 personalized stones have been engraved and set at the park for not only local veterans, but veterans who have served in foreign militaries who are allies of the U.S.

The newly honored are:

Robert A. Hoak

Ryan W. Hill

Michael McMahon Sr.

Michael McMahon Jr.

Matthew McMahon Sr.

Andrew J. Thomas

William H. Woodyatt

Charles M. Campbell

Following the reading of the names, a singing and joining of the hands during “God Bless the USA” was held to end the ceremony.