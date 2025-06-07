Rep. Fritts to host medication drop-off event in Rochelle

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will host a prescription drug drop-off event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 10.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Rochelle City Hall, 420 N. Sixth St.

“In partnership with the city of Rochelle and the Rochelle Police Department, join us for a prescription drop-off drive to make our community safer,” Fritts said. “I encourage all constituents to attend and utilize this opportunity to safely discard unwanted or expired medications.”

Participants should remain in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot for safety reasons.

Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries removed), as well as pet medications. Restricted items include liquids, syringes and needles.