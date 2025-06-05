Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Grace Johnson on the Reagan Run 5K

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run 5K on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Talk-Line interview for June 4 featured 2025 Reagan Run committee representative Grace Johnson discussing the upcoming event during the annual Petunia Festival.

It is their 25th year for the 5K run/walk and registration is ahead of the pace from 2024. Plus a new course to be run due to construction in the Page Park area, and the 24th annual Reagan Fun Run all starting at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood home in Dixon. The easiest way to register is to go online at many different locations.

