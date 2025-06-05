June 05, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Grace Johnson on the Reagan Run 5K

By John Sahly
Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Dixon.

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run 5K on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Grace Johnson on the Reagan Run" on Spreaker.

The Talk-Line interview for June 4 featured 2025 Reagan Run committee representative Grace Johnson discussing the upcoming event during the annual Petunia Festival.

It is their 25th year for the 5K run/walk and registration is ahead of the pace from 2024. Plus a new course to be run due to construction in the Page Park area, and the 24th annual Reagan Fun Run all starting at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood home in Dixon. The easiest way to register is to go online at many different locations.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.