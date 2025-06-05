Dixon police: Missing Prophetstown woman found safe

DIXON — A Prophetstown woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Madison Manning, 25, has been located safe in Rock Falls, according to a news release issued by the Dixon Police Department on Thursday morning.

Dixon police were notified Monday, June 2, that Manning had last been seen around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 1, in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Prophetstown Police Department, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, and Lee County Search and Rescue team assisted in the search.