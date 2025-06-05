June 05, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dixon police: Missing Prophetstown woman found safe

By Charlene Bielema
Dixon Police squad

Dixon Police squad (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — A Prophetstown woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Madison Manning, 25, has been located safe in Rock Falls, according to a news release issued by the Dixon Police Department on Thursday morning.

Dixon police were notified Monday, June 2, that Manning had last been seen around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 1, in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Prophetstown Police Department, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, and Lee County Search and Rescue team assisted in the search.

Have a Question about this article?
DixonDixon Police DepartmentLee County Sheriff's OfficeLee CountyProphetstownBreaking
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.