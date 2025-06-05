Auditions for ‘Tapestry of Shadows’ are June 25-26 in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild invites the public to open auditions of its fall performance of “Tapestry of Shadows,” a theatrical tribute to Edgar Allen Poe.

Show dates are Oct. 10 to 12 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater.

PAG is bringing four of Edgar Allan Poe’s most haunting works to the stage – “The Raven,” “The Black Cat,” “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” – as part of the original theatrical production “Tapestry of Shadows,” directed and told by Morgan McConnell.

Auditions will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Library, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

“We’re casting five to six individuals eager to explore dramatic storytelling in a fully staged, atmospheric performance,“ Pam Ballard of PAG said. ”No experience [is] necessary – just a love of the eerie and the theatrical. This is not a reader’s theater. You’ll be helping shape a unique and immersive tribute to Poe, filled with mood, mystery and movement.

“Be a part of something truly unique – a theatrical experience that honors one of literature’s darkest voices in the very month of his death. Visit your local library or search YouTube for a quick refresher on Poe’s chilling works."

For more information, visit the Performing Arts Guild Facebook page or call 815-734-2103 and leave a message.