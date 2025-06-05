Amber + Smoke owner brings holistic skincare to Grandon Plaza

Sarah Coyle stands beside her handcrafted skincare and wellness products inside Amber + Smoke, her shop located in the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza at 310 Second Avenue in Sterling, Illinois. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — A Sterling woman has turned her passion for holistic wellness into a thriving business.

Amber + Smoke Botanical Skincare + More offers a curated collection of botanical skin, hair and beauty products that are chemical-free, sustainably sourced and handmade by owner Sarah Coyle, including cleansers, scrubs, soaps, body oils and creams, cosmetics and more.

“When you consider that the body’s largest organ is the skin, and anything that we put on it is absorbed into it, then isn’t it logical to choose better products,” Coyle asked.

After several years of diligently building her business — starting with vendor markets and later expanding online with a website — Coyle opened her storefront in September 2024 at the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza, Sterling Main Street’s small-business incubator, located at 310 Second Ave. in Sterling.

“Along the way, I have been able to host some of my products in different locations in the surrounding area to help spread the word,” Coyle said. “One fateful day, I participated in a pop-up shop event here at the Shoppes, and the rest is history.”

Coyle’s passion for holistic wellness stems from her past skincare struggles and her marriage to chiropractor Curtis Coyle, which helped her realize there are healthier ways to achieve wellness.

“I used to struggle with my skin in major ways until the creation of these products,” Coyle said. “I got tired of the gimmicks and the promises that different products said were going to help, and so, I took matters quite literally into my own hands and decided to develop my products and have never looked back.”

While some people view skincare as a matter of vanity, Coyle sees it as a facet of self-care.

“If you take better care of yourself in one facet of your life, you start to realize that there are other facets that you can make easier, better changes to,” Coyle said. “And then suddenly, you’re feeling better on the whole and that’s always been my focus.”

Coyle, who tries to strike a healthy balance between home and work life, makes it a point to be in the shop at least twice a week. She regularly posts the shop’s hours on its Facebook and Instagram pages, and her website’s calendar shows when she is in the shop. The store will be open for the following times throughout June:

Saturday, June 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11: 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18: 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 22: 12-2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25: 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 28: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking towards the future, Coyle hopes to expand into a brick-and-mortar location with a kitchen.

“I am also looking to step into the bridal industry by offering bridal gifts, guest favors and my wedding coordination services,” Coyle said. “I can work with the esthetic on whatever event you’re planning and I can customize anything.”

For more information or to view Coyle’s products and shop online, visit amber-smoke.com.