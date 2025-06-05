2025 Reagan Run 5K course adjusted to accommodate nearby construction

Here is the 2025 Reagan Run 5K course layout. The race starts at 8 a.m. July 5 in front of the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

DIXON – And here it is ... this year’s official course! The Reagan Run 5K committee knows it looks different although we are excited for the challenge.

The decision was made to move things around for our 25th anniversary run to keep everyone safe with the construction in the wooded section that is loved by so many of our participants. Have you seen all the construction equipment over there?

You will see some of the same things like the flag outside the Public Safety Building, Reagan’s Boyhood Home at the start, the Galena and Peoria avenue bridges, and the finish at Haymarket Square. You will notice some new things – like the new walking path and the finish in the opposite direction.

While this year’s route may differ slightly, it’s guaranteed to offer the same challenge and scenic charm. And of course, the finish line celebration at Haymarket Square will deliver the lively, festive atmosphere runners have come to love.

This is not a permanent change. We are just going with it during the construction. Some pieces will stay in future years and some will be completely different. Although we look forward to an epic 25th anniversary.

Race details

Start Time: 8 a.m. July 5

8 a.m. July 5 Location: In front of the Ronald Reagan Home (810 S. Hennepin Ave.)

Registration

$25 through July 2

$35 on race day

Register online at www.getmeregistered.com or in person at the Dixon YMCA and participating downtown businesses.

Special events

Reagan Primaries: Preview the course. Free community runs held every Wednesday in June and the first Wednesday of July, beginning at 5:30 p.m. from the Reagan Boyhood Home.

Kids Fun Run: A 0.6-mile dash for children younger than 9, complete with medals, snacks and goodie bags. Free to participate with pre-registration encouraged.

- Nancy Varga is the director of the Reagan Run 5K.