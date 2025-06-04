Around the Farm Art Exhibit opens June 6 at Oregon’s Coliseum Museum

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana is located on the southwest corner of Franklin Street and North Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The “Around the Farm Art Exhibit” featuring 34 artists from across the northern Illinois area opens Friday, June 6, at the Coliseum Museum, 124 N. Fourth St., in Oregon.

The exhibit features 68 individual art pieces that highlight the importance of agriculture in northern Illinois and will be on display through July 12.

“The exhibit offers work in acrylic, mixed media, pastel, photography, oil, and watercolor,” said Michael Glenn, executive director of the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana.

Artists who have submitted their work include Jean Apgar, Cindy Bear, Phyllis Bergagna, David Bingaman, Larry Bond, Jill Browne, Beverly Ashley Broyles, Tina Cannova, Craig Carpenter, Janet Cederlund, Bob Cholke, Dick Cholke, Janice Conkrite, Jane Erlandson, Kate May Fitch, Margi Forss, Laurie Friemuth, Jeanne Garrett, Roger Goodspeed, Steve Hart, Mary Howe, Bob Kapheim, Linnea Koch, Robert Krajecki, Bob Logsdon, Maggie Magnuson, Joy Meyer, Jean Pechtel, Joe Popp, Tamara Shriver, Donna Smith, Steve Toole, Lucinda Winterfield, and Julie Young.

The exhibit will be judged by Nancie King Mertz of Rockford with awards presented at a reception June 13, from 6–8 p.m., with music by Cheryl & the Down Home Boys.

Mertz has spent her lifetime painting in oil and pastel. She was awarded the Master Circle by Int’l Assoc. of Pastel Societies, Eminent Pastelist in 2018, and is a Master Signature member of Pastel Society of America, Degas Pastel Society and Chicago Pastel Painters.

She has been a member of The Palette & Chisel of Fine Arts since 1988 and Plein air Painters since 2003. Nancie was a 3-year art instructor at Eastern Illinois University, where she received her MA in painting two years after completing her BFA in painting at the University of Illinois.

The Coliseum Museum mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more.

Additional information can be found at www.cmaaa.org