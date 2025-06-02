River Country Summer Kickoff concert draws crowds to Dixon riverfront

Headliner Kelsey Hart greets young fans Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the River Country Summer Kickoff 2025 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Country music stars Kelsey Hart and Delaney Ann kicked summer off with a concert Saturday, May 31, 2025, along the riverfront in Dixon.

Hundreds filled the streets to enjoy the music, food, drinks and near perfect weather to herald in some summer fun. Nashville singer Delaney Ann finished her set with her biggest hit “This Aint Country Club,” before meeting and greeting fans in the crowds.

Headliner Kelsey Hart, known for songs “Life With You” and “Burn My Summer,” played to an excited throng of fans.

The event was sponsored by Shaw Local Radio’s River Country 101.7 and Discover Dixon presented the event.