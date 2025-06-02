Morrison’s Southside Elementary to host June 13 meal fundraiser for injured Rock Falls athlete

MORRISON — Southside Elementary School of Morrison is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser to support Dylan Wescott, a Rock Falls High School student-athlete who was left partially paralyzed after suffering a broken neck during a track and field meet March 15.

The fundraiser will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison. Attendees can purchase a pork chop, hamburger or hot dog meal that comes with chips, a cookie and water for $8. The Morrison School District is donating chips, water and money.

After Dylan suffered his injury, his aunt, Kim Kilday, helped launch a GoFundMe page titled “Dylan’s Journey at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago,” which has raised over $11,000 so far. Updates on Dylan’s progress are shared in a Facebook group called Dylan’s Journey, where supporters can also find other ways to contribute, including through a dedicated Venmo account. Additionally, in-person donations can be made at Sauk Valley Bank in Rock Falls under the Dylan’s Journey account.