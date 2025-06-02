June 02, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Morrison’s Southside Elementary to host June 13 meal fundraiser for injured Rock Falls athlete

By Brandon Clark
Dylan Wescott

Dylan Wescott (Photo contributed by the Wescott family)

MORRISON — Southside Elementary School of Morrison is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser to support Dylan Wescott, a Rock Falls High School student-athlete who was left partially paralyzed after suffering a broken neck during a track and field meet March 15.

The fundraiser will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison. Attendees can purchase a pork chop, hamburger or hot dog meal that comes with chips, a cookie and water for $8. The Morrison School District is donating chips, water and money.

After Dylan suffered his injury, his aunt, Kim Kilday, helped launch a GoFundMe page titled “Dylan’s Journey at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago,” which has raised over $11,000 so far. Updates on Dylan’s progress are shared in a Facebook group called Dylan’s Journey, where supporters can also find other ways to contribute, including through a dedicated Venmo account. Additionally, in-person donations can be made at Sauk Valley Bank in Rock Falls under the Dylan’s Journey account.

Have a Question about this article?
Rock FallsRock Falls SchoolsMorrisonFundraiser

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.