Timber Lake Playhouse performances of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ underway

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse has opened its 64th season with performances of the musical “Saturday Night Fever” through June 15.

“Saturday Night Fever” is based on the 1977 movie of the same name. The Timber Lake Playhouse production is directed by Tommy Ranieri and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott. The creative team features scenic designer Joshua Warner, costume designer Matthew Solomon, lighting designer Abi Farnsworth, sound designer Nick Feldmann and music director Matt Surico.

The cast includes Tanner Gleeson as Tony Manero, Channing Weir as Stephanie Mangano, Allison Dorsey as Annette, Christopher Tracy as Frank Manero Sr., Angie Miller as Flo Manero and Richard Betts as Mr. Fusco.

“As an Italian-American whose family first settled in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge area, this production is deeply personal, filled with nostalgic detail and heartfelt authenticity. It honors my ancestors’ journeys and their dreams of creating a better life for each generation that followed through the undying passion of the arts and performance,” Ranieri said in a news release. “Theater is most powerful when it bridges generations, allowing us all to see ourselves reflected on stage.”

To buy tickets, go to timberlakeplayhouse.org, call 815-244-2035 or visit the playhouse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and during performance intermissions.

The Timber Lake Playhouse is at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.