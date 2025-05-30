Clinton Symphony’s Pops Concert set for June 1

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, June 1, in Riverview Park, located along the Mississippi River in Clinton, Iowa. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

CLINTON, Iowa – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual outdoor Pops Concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in the music shell at Clinton’s Riverview Park. The concert is free and open to the public in appreciation for public support through the past 71 years.

Conductor Brian Dollinger has programmed some light classics, movie soundtracks and patriotic music for the 50-member orchestra to play, including Morton Gould’s “American Salute;” the Viennese overture “Light Cavalry;” and themes from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Star Trek and E.T. In case of rain, the concert will be played at Clinton Middle School.

Listeners should plan to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the grassy seating area in the park. Food trucks will be available, and beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have musical activities available for families in the park.

On Saturday, May 31, Friends of the Symphony will host a Cabaret event as a benefit for the symphony. A bountiful appetizer buffet, delightful entertainment and good fellowship are planned at River Arts Center’s “The Bassment,” 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton. Space is limited, so reservations must be made by calling 563-212-6075. Admission is $25 per person.

The concert marks the close of the orchestra’s 71st concert season. Founded in 1954, the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, which also includes musicians from the Sauk Valley, has been sustained with ongoing financial support from residents in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. A 72nd concert season of six concerts will begin in September.

Additional information for all events is available on the symphony’s website at clintonsymphony.org and on Facebook.