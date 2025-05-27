Sterling, Rock Falls Memorial Day observances feature gun salutes, solemn ceremonies

Guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua addresses the crowd at Sterling American Legion's Memorial Day observance Monday, May 26, 2025, at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING — Sterling American Legion Post 296 and Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 conducted Memorial Day services Monday. May 26, 2025.

Sterling’s, which was held at the Grandon Civic Center, featured guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, serving with the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Rock Falls Legion Commander John Roush plays taps as a veteran salutes. Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 hosted a ceremony at Lower Dam Park in Rock Falls. The event took place Monday, May 26. (Brian Hurley)

The Rock Falls American Legion Post’s 9 a.m. ceremony at Rock Falls Lower Dam Park included a gun salute to honor fallen soldiers.

A ceremony at 11 a.m. at Coloma Township Cemetery featured the Rev. Dalmus Meeks as the keynote speaker.