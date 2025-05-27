Sterling, Rock Falls Memorial Day observances feature gun salutes, solemn ceremonies

STERLING — Sterling American Legion Post 296 and Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 conducted Memorial Day services Monday. May 26, 2025.
Sterling’s, which was held at the Grandon Civic Center, featured guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, serving with the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Image 1 of 12
The Rock Falls American Legion Post’s 9 a.m. ceremony at Rock Falls Lower Dam Park included a gun salute to honor fallen soldiers.
A ceremony at 11 a.m. at Coloma Township Cemetery featured the Rev. Dalmus Meeks as the keynote speaker.