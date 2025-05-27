2025 Reagan Run 5K: Celebrating 25 years of this Dixon tradition 

Since its beginnings in 2000 – with just 315 runners – the Reagan Run has grown into a community cornerstone, peaking at over 1,600 participants in 2016. Today, the event reliably draws 1,000 to 1,200 runners and walkers. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

DIXON — On the morning of Saturday, July 5, 2025, the streets of Dixon will come alive with energy and excitement as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Reagan Run 5K.

Held in harmony with the city’s beloved Petunia Festival, this milestone event continues to honor its original mission: promoting family-friendly fitness, supporting meaningful causes, and celebrating the natural beauty of our region.

Since its humble beginnings in 2000 – with just 315 runners – the Reagan Run has grown into a community cornerstone, peaking at over 1,600 participants in 2016. Today, the event reliably draws 1,000 to 1,200 runners and walkers, along with countless supporters, volunteers, and spectators lining the course to cheer them on.

How it all began

This race was born from a simple but powerful idea. As the then-president of the Petunia Festival, Jeff Kuhn approached me – then chair of Dixon Main Street – with a vision for an event that would bring people through downtown, highlighting its resurgence and vibrancy. I brought the concept to our board, and from there, the idea of a run took shape – thanks in no small part to Chuck Jones, who first suggested a 5K.

Though not a runner myself, I was tapped to lead the effort. Fortunately, Chuck pointed me toward two seasoned local runners, James Lillyman and Dave Blackburn, whose insights proved invaluable. Our first meeting laid the foundation for a race that has stood the test of time. I’ll never forget the advice shared that day: a great course, high-quality shirts, and seamless organization make a race truly memorable.

Powered by the community

The Reagan Run is made possible by the tireless efforts of our partners: Dixon Main Street, Dixon Park District, Dixon High School Booster Club, and the Dixon YMCA. Each plays a vital role– from course prep and volunteer coordination to promotional support and logistics. Our Reagan-themed race proudly pays tribute to Dixon’s connection to one of America’s most iconic presidents.

A standout element of the race is the picturesque course, featuring a beloved wooded trail along the bluff. While this year’s route may differ slightly, it’s guaranteed to offer the same challenge and scenic charm. And of course, the finish line celebration at Haymarket Square will deliver the lively, festive atmosphere runners have come to love.

Giving back

In 2015, the race committee launched a scholarship program to further invest in our community’s future. What began with three $500 scholarships has now grown to support six students annually.

The event’s success is thanks to a dedicated 18-member committee that begins planning each January. Our core leadership team has remained strong since the beginning:

Nancy Varga: Director

James Lillyman: Course logistics and Park District liaison

Chuck Jones – Public relations and Dixon Main Street/YMCA coordination

Candy Stapleton: Finish line expert

Dave Blackburn: Scholarship program and Booster Club support

John Varga: Our behind-the-scenes strategist and Advisory Board member, who keeps things running smoothly

Their consistency and passion are the heart of what makes this event special.

More than just a race

The Reagan Run is truly a community celebration. Families line the streets, volunteers man water stations and guide participants, and a sense of unity and pride fills the air. It’s a day that brings Dixon together like no other.

Race details

Start Time: 8 a.m., July 5, 2025

Location: In front of the Ronald Reagan Home (810 S. Hennepin Ave.)

Registration

$20 through June 1

$25 through July 2

$35 on race day

Register at:www.getmeregistered.com or in person at the Dixon YMCA and participating downtown businesses.

Special events

Reagan Primaries: Preview the course! Free community runs held every Wednesday in June and the first Wednesday of July, beginning at 5:30 p.m. from the Reagan Boyhood Home.

Preview the course! Free community runs held every Wednesday in June and the first Wednesday of July, beginning at 5:30 p.m. from the Reagan Boyhood Home. Kids Fun Run: A 0.6-mile dash for children under 9, complete with medals, snacks, and goodie bags. Free to participate with pre-registration encouraged.

Join us as we lace up our shoes and our spirits for a day of fitness, fun, and community pride. Let’s celebrate 25 years of the Reagan Run 5K – a tribute to our town, our people, and a legacy that continues to inspire.

Nancy Varga is the director of the Reagan Run 5K.